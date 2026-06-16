This issue celebrates two centuries of photographic invention, beginning with Nicéphore Niépce and the creation of the first permanent photograph. John Wade charts the cameras and technologies that transformed photography, explains early processes including heliographs, daguerreotypes and wet plates, and identifies key milestones in mirrorless-camera development. Elsewhere, the winners of the World Food Photography Awards provide a mouth-watering display of creativity, while a feature marking Marilyn Monroe’s centenary explores how Sam Shaw and Eve Arnold helped shape her public image. Three wildlife photographers discuss their finest pictures, and further sections cover exposure, landscape editing, theatre photography and the latest Amateur Photographer of the Year round.