This issue is packed with practical inspiration for street, landscape and sports photographers. Sean Tucker and Joshua K Jackson share their approaches to meaningful street photography, while three landscape specialists reveal favourite locations that have not been photographed to exhaustion. A behind-the-scenes feature examines how Nottingham Trent University and Getty Images train aspiring sports photographers, and Gabriele Galimberti’s global project documents children with their treasured toys. Equipment reviews cover Panasonic’s updated Lumix TZ300 travel compact, fast 35mm and 50mm prime lenses from Sigma and Viltrox, Canon’s EOS C50 cinema camera and the DJI Mic Mini 2, alongside reader work and emerging talent.