This black-and-white special celebrates the enduring power of monochrome photography through several influential image-makers. Michael Kenna discusses his distinctive landscapes, David Lloyd explains his approach to black-and-white wildlife, and archive features revisit Cecil Beaton and documentary master Walker Evans. Three photographers analyse favourite monochrome images, while the latest competition round invites readers to submit their own work. Major equipment tests include the black-and-white-only Ricoh GR IV Monochrome and astrophotography-focused OM System OM-3 Astro. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Nikon Z 24-105mm zoom are also reviewed, alongside reader portfolios, technical discussion and current camera-buying advice.