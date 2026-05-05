This issue explores creativity across landscape, street, travel and wildlife photography. YouTube star Nigel Danson discusses the challenges and rewards of building a photographic career online, while Eric Paré and Kim Henry reveal how they produce their spectacular light-painting images. Three street photographers analyse standout pictures, travel specialist Sue O’Connell shares her experiences and Andrew Fusek Peters offers bird-photography inspiration. A Lake District shoot-out pits the Canon EOS R5 Mark II against the Nikon Z8, while further features explore the lesser-known Praktina camera system and Yashica 44LM. The issue also launches Amateur Photographer of the Year and tests useful accessories.