This issue reveals what it takes to become Amateur Photographer of the Year as champion Bircan Harper shares the creative thinking behind her winning images. Royal photographer Chris Jackson reflects on two decades documenting the Royal Family and discusses his book, Modern Majesty. Peter Fenech revisits the groundbreaking Canon EOS 3, one of the final great 35mm SLRs, while practical reviews cover the innovative Godox iFlash iT32 modular flashgun and Neewer AP150C LED panel. Readers will also find photography books and exhibitions, a behind-the-print feature, an inspiring reader portfolio, shared images and a comprehensive guide to current cameras.