This issue showcases outstanding winners from the Sony World Photography Awards, offering a fascinating selection of contemporary imagery from around the globe. Nature photographer Jon McCormack explains how he finds bold patterns and hidden visual rhythms, while Harry Gruyaert’s latest book provides a masterclass in expressive street photography. Camera testing includes the screen-free Flashback ONE35 V2 digital camera and the Viltrox TCL-X100VI teleconverter for Fujifilm’s popular compact. The Neewer Z3R flashgun is also reviewed, alongside advice on using Excire to organise large photo collections, reader photographs, club inspiration and the remarkable story of a photographer who captured 90,000 cat images.