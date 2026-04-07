Amateur Photographer is the world’s oldest weekly photographic magazine, established in 1884. It is the respected authority for news and reviews, with detailed tests and investigations on the latest equipment.

The weekly contents include interviews and columns from many of the world’s leading photographers and practical technique to inspire and enthuse the devoted readership, to whom taking photos is far more than just a hobby. Essential reading for those interested in buying photographic equipment or wanting advice about improving their picture taking.



Amateur Photographer is published 51 times a year and has a cover price of £3.99. Subscribe now and save money on the retail price and get each issue delivered direct to your door.