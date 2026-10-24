The latest upbeat practical gardening ideas from our friendly family of leading experts with lots of hands-on advice to help shore up the defenses for plants and gardens from the extreme weather. With tips on resilient growth, soil protection, Autumn colour, moonlight planting, retro revival plants, foraging gardens, jobs for the fortnight, Ask AG and much more besides.

This issue, our merry band of brilliant AG expert contributors include Ruth Hayes, Bob Flowerdew, Anne Swithinbank, Kim Stoddart, Lucy Chamberlain, Michael Perry, Rosie Irving, John Negus, Mike Palmer, Graham Clarke, Chris Collins, Liz Zorab and Toby Buckland!