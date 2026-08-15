This issue is packed with practical ways to create a more resilient, productive and wildlife-friendly garden. Discover ten all-weather plant wonders, nine steps to help protect your plot from wildfire risk and expert tips for caring for roses through intense heat. Learn the secrets of successful plant propagation, grow beautiful sweet williams and choose nine pollinator-friendly companions for the allotment. There’s also advice on tomatoes, beetroot, saffron, mustard, cordon apples and five crops to sow now for later harvests. Plus, find inspiration for sharing garden gluts, connecting with nature and attracting wildlife, with two free seed packets worth £5.98.