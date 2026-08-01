The 1 August 2026 issue of Amateur Gardening is packed with ideas for enjoying a beautiful, productive garden with less expense and effort. Discover ten fuss-free plants for summer, eight late-season border stars, magnificent mallows and the secrets of growing lovely larkspur. Learn to water wisely, boost homemade compost, create DIY plant supports and keep greenhouse crops thriving through hot weather. Wildlife lovers can explore the dazzling world of dragonflies and damselflies, while an exclusive feature visits Strawberry Field’s new Beatles-inspired rose garden. Plus, enjoy expert advice on vegetables, roses, lawns and houseplants, with two free seed packets worth £5.38.