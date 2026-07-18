This issue blends time-honoured gardening wisdom with fresh ideas for a productive, resilient plot. Rediscover six valuable skills from gardeners of the past, explore five cost-free growing wins and learn how to make rich homemade compost. Find seven perfect plants for pergolas, eleven cheerful yellow-flowering favourites and a preview of seven exciting future florals. Grow better blueberries, cherries, tomatoes and grapes, tackle box moth and encourage larger, higher-quality fruit. There’s also inspiration for welcoming long-tailed tits, saving seeds, embracing useful weeds and caring for ponds and houseplants. Plus, enjoy expert seasonal advice and two free packets of seeds worth £5.38.