This issue is packed with practical inspiration for creating a colourful, wildlife-friendly garden that thrives through summer. Discover 23 drought-tolerant heroes for gravel gardens, beds and borders, alongside expert picks for beautiful wisteria, dazzling deutzia, vibrant bedding plants and five brilliant biennials. Learn how to design a bee-friendly border, welcome more butterflies and choose cut flowers that support garden wildlife. There’s also advice on harvesting sweeter currants and raspberries, cooking with lavender, growing luscious lettuce, caring for greenhouse crops and producing sensational strawberries. Plus, enjoy trusted answers to gardening problems and two free packets of seeds worth £5.98 for future sowing.