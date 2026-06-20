This bumper summer special brings extra gardening inspiration, seasonal advice and three free packets of seeds worth £9.47. Discover practical ways to protect plants whatever the weather, conserve water and create a thriving permaculture garden with twelve essential plants. Add an exotic flourish with nine tropical favourites, enjoy year-round colour from chosen bulbs and make natural bouquets from homegrown flowers. Grow better potatoes, beans, coriander and rosemary, create a wildlife-friendly mini pond and find the perfect position for your garden shed. Plus, savour delicious recipes using homegrown strawberries, carrots and beans, alongside clever ideas for characterful gardening on a budget.