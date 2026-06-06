This issue is a wildlife special packed with practical ideas for creating a flourishing, nature-friendly summer garden. Discover eight brilliant plants for birds and pollinators, learn more about secretive badgers and explore natural pest control. Find fresh inspiration from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, ten fantastic foxgloves and fuss-free cut flowers to share with family and friends. Expert guides also reveal how to extend rose displays, choose colourful petunias, grow salads throughout the year and harvest sweeter sweetcorn. Plus, plan for bumper summer crops, try creative companion planting and enjoy two free packets of seeds worth £6.48 for your garden.