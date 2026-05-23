This issue celebrates healthier, more rewarding gardening with practical ideas for your plants, plate and wellbeing. Discover ten compact plants with big impact, ten magnificent alliums, romantic robinias and ravishing rhododendrons for a range of soils. Learn how to grow nutritious fruit and vegetables, support bumper tomato harvests and cultivate raspberries, parsnips and swedes. Explore natural pest control, wildlife-friendly gardening, no-cost hügelkultur beds and lessons from generations of gardeners. You’ll also find inspiring high-fibre recipes, effective weeding tools and expert seasonal advice. Plus, enjoy a 24-page herb guide and two free packets of seeds worth £5.98 for your garden.