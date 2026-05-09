This issue is a low-cost gardening special filled with practical ways to grow more while spending less. Discover seven fast-growing vegetables, learn how to harvest abundant asparagus and raise healthier carrots, and make free liquid fertilisers from garden plants. Create a spectacular summer display with ten beautiful cosmos varieties and easy cornfield annuals, while expert guidance helps you plan the garden of your dreams. You’ll also find 13 ideas for natural pest control, advice on beneficial insects, seedling care, greenhouse growing and choosing the right compost. Plus, enjoy seasonal inspiration and two free packets of seeds worth more than £5.