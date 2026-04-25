This issue is packed with clever ways to make every garden work harder, whatever its size. Discover 17 big ideas for smaller spaces, create beautiful container displays, and choose ornamental grasses that deliver year-round impact. Learn how companion planting, wormeries and wildlife-friendly slug management can support a healthier plot, alongside updated advice on feeding garden birds safely. There’s also expert guidance on growing under cover, saving money through propagation, modern crop rotation, longer-lasting hydrangeas, brilliant baptisia and herbs for the hungry gap. Plus, enjoy two free seed packets worth £5.98 and the chance to win spring gardening goodies worth £1,000.