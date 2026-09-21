This issue explores the remarkable journey from alpaca field to fibre and fashion, celebrating the craftspeople, communities and wellbeing projects inspired by this versatile natural material. Discover how to noodle a show fleece, learn peg looming and follow the creation of an extraordinary wedding dress made entirely from alpaca yarn. Essential summer husbandry covers wildfire preparation, pasture management, precise parasite diagnosis and giving newborn cria the best possible start. Expert articles explain how to respond to choke and prepare frozen plasma for neonatal emergencies. There is also an inspiring visit to a community permaculture farm, plus stories of alpacas providing companionship and support for anxiety.