This issue celebrates the vibrant British Alpaca Society National Show, bringing together results, champion stories and insights from one of the world’s largest and most prestigious alpaca events. Meet the newest BAS judges and discover what inspires their work in the show ring. Essential seasonal guidance includes a pictorial shearing guide, spring condition checks, pasture improvement and expert advice on diagnosing fertility problems rather than relying on repeated breeding. There are also practical techniques for calmer, trust-based handling and inspiring stories from alpaca trekking, tourism, accommodation and SEND education businesses. Regional-group information helps owners connect, learn and share experience across the UK.