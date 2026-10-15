Agricultural Trader November 2026 showcases the latest tractors, telehandlers, ATVs, cultivation equipment and farm machinery available across the UK and Ireland. The issue features extensive dealer listings, used and new machinery stock, forage, cultivation and livestock-handling equipment, plus the latest developments in agricultural technology. Highlights include Can-Am’s new electric Outlander ATV, satellite-connected precision farming sensors, JCB’s expanded LiveLink telematics rollout and a wide range of equipment, trailers, buildings and farm infrastructure solutions.