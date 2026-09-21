AgriculturalTraderOctober2026
is a comprehensive marketplace and industry guide for farmers, contractors and rural businesses. Packed with thousands of listings, it features tractors, combines, telehandlers, trailers, ATVs, cultivation equipment and construction machinery from leading manufacturers. The issue also covers winter servicing, machinery finance offers, farm buildings, water systems, roofing products, auctions, ATV developments, machinery technology, dealer stock updates and practical solutions for modern farm operations.