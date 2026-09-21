Inside, you'll find thousands of listings for new and used tractors, implements, trailers, and specialist machinery from leading brands and trusted dealers. Discover exclusive special offers, finance deals, and seasonal discounts on everything from silage feeders and straw blowers to ATVs, utility vehicles, and construction equipment. The September 2026 edition also features a comprehensive dealer directory, updates on the newest product launches—such as the latest Kawasaki Brute Force ATVs—and expert advice on farm infrastructure, including steel buildings, roofing, and water storage solutions. Whether you're looking to upgrade your fleet, find parts and accessories, or explore innovative solutions for your farm, this issue delivers unbeatable value and choice. Don't miss out on the UK's top-selling agricultural trade magazine—grab your copy today and stay ahead in the world of modern farming!