What's in the issue

You may have seen reports concerning store closures at TG Jones, the chain of newsagents formerly trading as WH Smith. Whether the branch where you buy this magazine is affected or not, herewith a word on keeping your monthly habit intact. Subscribing to 911 & Porsche World is the simplest solution and the best value (turn to page 124 for our latest special offer), delivering your copy before the shops have theirs. Alternatively, buy single issues online (point your browser at shop.kelsey.co.uk) and have them delivered to your door, or locate alternative stockists by visiting frontline-group.co.uk/store-finder. You can also ask your local newsagent to order a copy of the magazine for collection or home delivery. Supporting an independent newsagent is no bad thing, either. 911 & Porsche World is read in more countries than I have space to list, and none of this is changing. Only the route from printer to armchair is affected.