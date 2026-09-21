This issue offers an essential introduction to buying and enjoying your first Porsche. A varied selection of recommended models helps prospective owners identify the right car, while a detailed 981 Cayman 2.7 buying guide highlights what to inspect before purchasing. The spectacular 1,140bhp Cayenne Turbo Coupe Electric is tested, and a pair of retro-inspired 991 and 992 models showcase two interpretations of modern Porsche style. Further features explain cylinder bore coatings, the benefits of joining an owners’ club and how to maximise the ownership experience. Classic road tests cover an early 911 Targa and the distinctive 996 Targa, alongside market news and fleet updates.