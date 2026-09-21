This issue marks 20 years of the 997 GT3 with a thrilling celebration of Porsche’s road-and-race Rennsport dynasty. Featured cars include a Paint to Sample GT3, the formidable 997 GT3 RS, the competition-bred GT3 R and the highly prized GT3 RS 4.0. A beautifully restored 964 Turbo provides an absorbing owner story, while a Carrera RS 2.7 with Targa Florio history connects the modern machines with their motorsport heritage. Readers will also find an explanation of VarioRam technology, a comprehensive 944 Turbo buying guide, a visit to Harbour Cars and practical instructions for hard-wiring a dashcam into a 996 or 997.