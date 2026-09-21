This issue celebrates 35 years of the Porsche 968, tracing the design and development of one of the marque’s most underrated sports cars. Highlights include the exceptionally rare 968 Turbo RS, a detailed explanation of VarioCam technology and an essential buying guide for prospective owners. Elsewhere, a reader shares his passion for the 991 Carrera GTS, two contrasting Porsches form an enviable dream garage, and an air-cooled 964 Carrera 2 demonstrates enduring classic appeal. Practical coverage includes repairing faulty 968, 964 and 993 odometers, servicing a Macan Diesel and fitting a performance exhaust to a 997 Carrera 4S.