This issue is dedicated to finding your next Porsche, with tempting choices ranging from accessible classics to cutting-edge performance cars. The new 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and extraordinary Cayenne Turbo Electric are put through their paces, while the 718 Cayman GT4 RS demonstrates its formidable track-focused abilities. Readers can explore a selection of standout Porsches priced below £75,000, discover a competition-ready 2.8-litre 944 Turbo and go behind the scenes at German specialist Mittelmotor. There is also an essential 924 Turbo buying guide, an investigation into oil additives, 997 climate-control repairs and reports from Porsche events around the world.