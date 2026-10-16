220 Triathlon November 2026 is a Kona special celebrating a dramatic Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, where Vincent Luis claimed the men’s title on debut and Taylor Knibb secured her first full-distance Ironman world crown. The issue includes 16 pages of race coverage, athlete interviews and analysis, alongside advice on off-season training, dry-land swim development with ZWIM, gut-friendly nutrition, cold-water swimming kit, running shoe technology debates and essential race planning for 2027.