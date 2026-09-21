220 Triathlon September 2026 explores the future of the sport while delivering expert training, kit tests and race inspiration. Highlights include reigning world champion Matt Hauser on altitude training and chasing another world title, an investigation into triathlon’s “one and done” participation challenge, professional trail-running advice from the Alps, smart fitness ring comparisons and race reports from the Outlaw Holkham Half and Celtman Extreme Triathlon. The issue also features beginner-friendly insights, nutrition, gear reviews and season-planning advice.