This issue is packed with practical guidance for athletes whose plans have not gone perfectly, explaining how to overcome disrupted training without resorting to counterproductive panic sessions. Ultra-runner Damian Hall explores how athletes can continue running strongly as they age, while focused training features cover essential swim drills and preparation for an Olympic-distance triathlon in just six weeks. Gear highlights include a first ride on Canyon’s new Speedmax, running headphones and the latest releases from Garmin, Asics and Under Armour. There is also nutrition advice for stronger bones and an atmospheric race report from the demanding Alpsman Extreme Triathlon.