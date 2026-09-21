This issue celebrates British triathlon talent, with Georgia Taylor-Brown revealing how returning to basics helped deliver her first T100 victory and Lucy Charles-Barclay discussing her comeback from injury and surgery. Olympic champion Alex Yee shares the strength-training routine that keeps him race-ready, while newcomers receive an accessible guide to improving their swimming. Readers will also find vital advice on training safely in the sun, healthy pre-race breakfast ideas and reports from Supertri Blenheim and the Polkerris Aquathlon. The extensive kit section tests the Orca Athlex Race Suit V2, Garmin Forerunner 170 and Saucony Endorphin Pro 5.