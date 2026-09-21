This issue combines inspiring interviews, performance science and practical race preparation. Rising British star Jess Fullagar discusses the consistency, aggression and smart training behind her success, while an in-depth feature explains how better sleep can improve recovery, wellbeing and race-day strength. Athletes targeting middle distance can follow a focused 12-week Ironman 70.3 plan, complemented by essential tapering guidance and healthy budget recipes. The kit section examines new cycling apparel and the latest triathlon gear, while racing coverage explores the resurrection of the fearsome Brutal ultra triathlon and follows an age-grouper’s experience at Ironman 70.3 Valencia.