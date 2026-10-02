Ships Monthly Magazine Binder

Product
£13.99

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Ships Monthly Magazine Binder 

Storing your magazines has never been easier! Our binders give the appearance of a bound book which fits perfectly on a bookshelf, allowing you to store all your issues in a neat, sturdy and secure location!

Our smart binder comes in dark BLUE and is embellished with Ship Monthly magazine logo on its spine and holds 12 issues easily and safely.

An ideal gift item for your friends, and an essential for all Ships Monthy readers, perfect for organising any collection.

 