Vass Heavy Rib Beanie - Black

Product
£9.99

More Information

SAVE £8.99

RRP - £18.98

Whilst stocks last just £9.99

Vass Black Heavy Rib Beanie is designed for the fashion-conscious angler!

Chunky ribbed knit for comfort and warmth.

Breathable
Moisture wicking
Machine wash 40 degrees / drip dry
Looks Awesome!

Fabric 100% Soft PolyAcrylic

Sizes: one size fit all

Colour: Black