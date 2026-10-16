Motorcycle Legends Issue 3 - Norton

Norton is one of the most famous names in British motorcycling. For more than a century its story has been written in race victories and revolutionary engineering, spectacular motorcycles and spectacular failures, heroic comebacks and crushing setbacks. Few marques have soared so high, fallen so far or fought their way back so many times. Founded by the brilliantly inventive James Lansdowne ‘Pa’ Norton in 1898, the company established an engineering tradition continued by figures including Walter Moore, Joe Craig, Bert Hopwood, Rex McCandless, Doug Hele, Peter Williams and Brian Crighton. This Motorcycle Legends 3 traces Norton’s extraordinary journey, from its almost unrivalled pre-war racing dominance and vital wartime production to the International, Dominator, revolutionary Featherbed frame and legendary Commando. It also explores the darker years: the decline of the British motorcycle industry, Norton’s eventual collapse, the spectacular rotary racers and the numerous attempts to resurrect the marque. Now Norton is beginning another chapter. Owned by Indian motorcycle giant TVS Motor Company since 2020 and operating from a state-of-the-art factory in Solihull, the company is developing an ambitious new generation of motorcycles. Success, tragedy and rebirth – this is the extraordinary story of a great British motorcycling marque.
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UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.