Football Skills 2027 - From the creators of MATCH! magazine

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Out mid-November 2026 - Pre order your copy today!

Football Skills 2027 celebrates the game’s most skilful superstars, counting down the world’s top 50 tricksters! Discover profiles on every player, with their awesome attributes rated using MATCH’s legendary stat scale. We also look back at some of football’s greatest entertainers – the players with more sauce than a spaghetti bolognese!

From Arsenal magician Andrey Arshavin to the inventor of the famous Bolasie Flick, Yannick Bolasie, these legends inspired a generation of silky ballers.

There’s loads more to enjoy too, with fact files on some of the women’s game’s smoothest stars, mega quizzes, and the chance to pick your favourite trick kings for the opportunity to win a wicked prize in this year’s action-packed edition!

From the makers of MATCH! Magazine, Football Skills 2027 is the ultimate read for anyone who loves dazzling footwork, outrageous skills and pure vibes.