Life is Better by the Sea Tote Bag

Product
£15.99

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Organic Woven Vegan Tote Bag in the colour Natural

The woven tote bag is cut in premium 300gsm 80% reclaimed cotton, 20% recycled polyester and features clean and reinforcing finishes

Fabric: 80% Recycled cotton, 20% Recycled polyester

Size: 39cm (h) x 37cm (w)