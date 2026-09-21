The Ultimate Guide to Carp Fishing

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Just like CARPology magazine, The Ultimate Guide To Carp Fishing has been written with one purpose in mind: to help you catch more carp. Its 180-pages make for 35 chapters of detailed carp-catching information, covering five key areas: Bait, France, Rigs, Tactics and Watercraft. Regardless of your skill level, there is most definitely something in here to help every carp angler.

From bait application to natural baits, to fishing through the seasons and trying to hit the horizon during the winter months, The Ultimate Guide To Carp Fishing offers easy-to-follow advice, in nice bitesize chunks. It’s the kind of book to use as a reference tool time and time again.