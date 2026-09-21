Ultimate Guide to Restoration

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Ultimate Guide to Restoration

Bringing barn-finds and basket cases back to life

From the publishers of Classics Monthly, the Ultimate Guide to Restoration is a must-read for any classic car enthusiast looking to turn their barn find into a beauty. This high quality publication is packed with practical articles, containing handy hints and tips. Plus there’s a roundup of recent project cars that have been serialised in Classics Monthly. By following our own ups and downs in restorations, we can all avoid the same mistakes next time round! The Ultimate Guide to Restoration is essential reading for anyone interested in restoring a classic car.

Specifications: Paperback. A4. 100pages.