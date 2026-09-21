Porsche Ultimate 911 Icons - GT3

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In this special bookazine, the team behind 911 & Porsche World and Classic Porsche magazines explores the history of Porsche’s phenomenally successful 911 GT3, from introduction of the marque, through every generation of GT3-badged Neunelfer to date.

In addition to testing road-going GT3s of the 996, 997, 991 and 992 variety, not to mention their mighty RS counterparts, we share buying advice and expert technical information from industry professionals. Charting the design and evolution of this emotive series of 911s, we pitch various GT3s against one another and delve into exciting real-world owner stories. Essential reading for Porsche and motorsport enthusiasts.