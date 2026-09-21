This issue delivers a comprehensive review of the 2025–26 European season, covering the champions, surprise packages, standout performers and decisive moments from leagues across the continent. Detailed reports examine the campaigns in England, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and Scotland, alongside reviews of all three major UEFA club finals. Readers can also discover six emerging coaches, explore football in Greenland and catch up with Women’s World Cup qualifying, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and competitions in Argentina and Japan. Complete records, expert analysis and worldwide reports make this an indispensable guide to the season just completed.