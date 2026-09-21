Thank you for your interest in World of Warships magazine.



Unfortunately, due to the difficult trading environment that resulted from the CV-19 pandemic we, Kelsey Media, were forced to make the regrettable decision to no longer publish World of Warships magazine.

Although we appreciate this is not welcome news, we are glad to say that we are introducing you to Ships Monthly magazine, also published by Kelsey Media which we believe will fill the void that World of Warships will leave. Ships Monthly is the world’s number one shipping magazine and Britain’s best-selling monthly magazine for ship lovers.



Read by seafarers and enthusiasts all over the world, it contains a unique mix of shipping and maritime news, broken down by ship type, with sections focussing on ferries, cruise ships, warships, preserved vessels, tugs, tankers and cargo ships.



The features, written by experts in their field, cover ships old and new, historic shipping companies and their vessels, modern cruise liners and passenger ferries, warships and naval vessels, profiles of docks and harbours in the UK and around the world, and personal accounts of voyages on ships round the world.



In addition to the latest happenings in the shipping industry, the Ship of the Month feature goes behind the scenes on a significant ship to give readers an all-round insight into the world of ships and shipping. The original naval features, of which there are at least one every issue, are written by leading experts.



Click here to find out more





Back Issues



You can still buy back issues of World of Warships magazine.



Click here to go to our back issue page