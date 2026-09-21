What's in the issue

World of Ships bookazines are 100 pages and provide in-depth coverage of a single maritime or shipping topic, with an emphasis on outstanding colour photographs of ships, ports and seafarers from around the world.



Each bookazine is dedicated to offering the most in-depth and entertaining read on all aspects of a particular maritime topic. Each issue is a real collector’s item and great read for anyone with an interest in the development of naval, passenger and transportation shipping.



Examples of the topics within the series are P&O Ferries, Steam Paddlers of the UK and Europe, White Star Line, Dreadnought warships, the famous liners of Orient Line, Ferries of the UK, and Scapa Flow and the sinking of the German High Seas fleet a century ago, Holland America Line and Classic Liners becoming Cruise ships.