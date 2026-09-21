This bumper issue helps readers reset their routines with a 24-page train-anywhere special featuring effective bodyweight, cardio, power and core workouts. PT of the Year Anna Jarvis shares her holistic approach to helping women become stronger and more confident, complemented by a 20-minute workout combining Pilates, barre and strength training. Expert features explain how to protect muscle while using GLP-1 medication, improve pelvic-floor function and eat for greater strength. Readers can also discover somatic Pilates for emotional balance, ways to make everyday walking more beneficial and Gabby Logan’s proactive approach to midlife health, alongside healthy recipes and recovery inspiration.