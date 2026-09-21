This issue is the ultimate guide to staying active while travelling, with broadcaster Anna Woolhouse sharing how she keeps strong when life is constantly on the move. Expert advice covers exercising in hot weather, maintaining consistency on holiday and choosing useful summer workout kit. Readers can also discover an active Alpine escape and the season’s best wellbeing festivals. Nutrition features explore high-protein habits, food sensitivities, healthy travel fuelling and vibrant Greek-inspired recipes. Elsewhere, quick calming rituals offer relief for busy minds, purposeful packing helps prepare for wellness retreats, and targeted physiotherapy demonstrates how professional support can improve performance as well as aid recovery.