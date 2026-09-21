This issue offers 105 tips for a stronger, healthier summer, including expert advice for making morning workouts more effective. Instructor Georgia Weibel explains how working with her hormones transformed her approach to exercise, while features on padel and other racket sports reveal fun, sociable ways to get active. Discover stylish outdoor equipment, marathon mindset lessons and inspiration from an active escape to Lake Garda. Nutrition highlights include Mediterranean eating, matcha products and Davinia Taylor’s practical food philosophy, complemented by seasonal recipes. The issue also explores sweat-proof SPF beauty, t’ai chi for weight management and simple self-care strategies for lasting wellbeing.