This issue provides expert guidance for building fitness that lasts, led by Hayley Madigan’s inspiring journey from burnout to balance. An ultimate cycling guide covers equipment, confidence and training, while efficient 20-minute workouts help readers achieve more in less time. Actress Elsa Pataky shares her healthy approach to ageing, and further features explore exercise habits for couples, training for longevity and breathing techniques that can transform running. Readers will also find Pilates exercises for knee rehabilitation, advice on active fasting and gluten-free eating, nourishing fibre-rich recipes and a restorative Maldives escape—creating a balanced mix of movement, nutrition, relationships and recovery.