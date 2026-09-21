If you want to look and feel amazing but are not sure where to get the information you need to help you get there, Women's Fitness is the magazine for you. Every month you will get a workout handbook, which contains pages of expert advice, instruction and top tips. A review of the hottest looks every month in our Gym Style section. Several articles on how to eat smart with great nutrition tips and recipe ideas. Women's Fitness is packed with features that will provide inspiration and motivation to get you moving!



Women's Fitness has a cover price of £3.99 and is published every month.



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