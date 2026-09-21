We all want to look and feel our best, so our Women's Fitness series provides you with your own personal trainer in bookazine form. Each edition focuses in on one aim, using expert advice from fitness professionals and nutritionists to help you reach your goals.



You could try out the Women's Guide to Running, the Best Body Bootcamp, Tone up in Ten Minutes, Get Your Body Back – and numerous other titles all dedicated to helping you feel fitter and healthier at your own pace.



Women's Fitness Guide is published 10 times a year (every 5 weeks) and has a cover price of £4.99.

Subscribe now to save money and have each publication delivered direct to your door.