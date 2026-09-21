This issue proves that great Transporters can begin with unlikely foundations. Justin Gardner rescues a neglected pre-facelift T5 from a field and gives it a distinctive old-school, surf-inspired makeover, while James Newell tackles the challenges of a far-from-perfect 2011 Bi-TDI. Van Haven unveils its bespoke T7 successor to the T6.1, and Andrew Massey presents a fully equipped, technology-packed Highline T6.1. Readers can also enjoy a T4 gallery, visit Vancon Conversions and join a Lake District road trip tackling the Wainwrights. Show coverage comes from Dubs in the Middle, alongside Crafter upgrades, new products, owner projects, classifieds and a free double-sided poster.